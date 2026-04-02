Gil Bashe

“So God created humankind in the divine image,

in the image of God they were created;

male and female, they were created.”

— Genesis 1:27

There’s a humility in this verse that deserves attention. Humanity isn’t the source; we’re created in God’s image, a reflection of something greater. Our ability to reason, create, care and imagine isn’t self-originating. It’s derived, shaped through experiences—good and difficult—and expressed through judgment.

That framing matters as artificial intelligence becomes embedded in the discipline of communications. If humanity is already a reflection, then AI sits one step further removed. It’s built from the aggregation of human expression. It organizes what we’ve written, said and shared. It predicts patterns in language and behavior. It doesn’t originate meaning, nor does it bear responsibility for how its outputs shape trust, reputation or consequence.

In Peter Pan, set in Neverland, a place where time stands still and consequence rarely lingers, Peter reaches for his shadow, trying to reattach it so he can feel whole. The shadow moves as he moves, yet it’s not him. It has no judgment, no sense of accountability, no independent understanding of the world. It follows. That allegory is instructive for communications professionals. AI is our shadow. It extends our reach and accelerates our output, but it doesn’t replace the thinking, judgment or accountability that define our value.

The communications industry is at an inflection point. Agencies and corporate communications teams are under pressure to move faster, produce more and demonstrate measurable value. AI appears to offer a solution. It drafts press releases, summarizes coverage, analyzes sentiment and generates content at scale. These are meaningful advances. They can improve efficiency and expand capacity.

Yet communications has never been a volume business alone. It’s fundamentally a judgment business. Reputation isn’t built through output. It’s built through decisions that impact reputations and markets. It’s shaped in moments when information is incomplete, when stakeholders see the world differently and when leaders must act with courage despite uncertainty. Those moments define whether trust is strengthened or eroded.

AI can support the preparation for those moments. It can’t navigate them. It can’t sit across from a CEO deciding whether or not to disclose a difficult truth. It can’t read the hesitation in a patient advocate’s voice. It can’t anticipate how a message will land in a community that has experienced neglect or harm. It doesn’t carry responsibility when advice leads to consequences. That remains the work of experienced professionals.

John Nosta, Psychology Today columnist and author of The Borrowed Mind, offers a deeper caution: “Intelligence … becomes a utility, metered and sold … Once intelligence enters a commodity framework, something basic shifts … We may begin to relate to our own minds differently, less as the source of thought and more as the customer of cognitive support.”

He draws a critical distinction: “Cognition … isn’t a product, it’s a process … built through effort and friction.”

That distinction defines the boundary between machine assistance and human leadership. One can be scaled and distributed. The other must be earned through a life of experience, analytic ability and responsibility.

For communication professionals, that warning is immediate. When speed-cost per hour becomes the primary measure of value, there’s a temptation to substitute access to information for depth of understanding and impact. Messages become technically correct but emotionally misaligned. Strategies become efficient but disconnected from the realities they’re meant to address.

The result isn’t better communication. It’s more communication with less meaning.

There’s also a structural reality that should shape how agencies and in-house teams think about AI. These systems depend on continuous contributions from human knowledge and response. They learn from what practitioners publish, how organizations communicate and the accumulated record of decisions and outcomes. They don’t independently generate new insight grounded in lived experience.

If the field relies too heavily on AI-generated content, it risks feeding itself recycled language and diminishing originality. Over time, communications could become more homogeneous, less differentiated and less credible. The very tools designed to enhance productivity could dilute the distinctiveness that defines strong counsel.

For agencies, this is a strategic choice. The market will reward those who use AI to extend the capabilities of experienced teams, not those who position it as a replacement for them. Clients don’t seek agencies solely for volume. They seek perspective, pattern recognition shaped by experience, guidance and an understanding of consequences.

For corporate communications leaders, the implication is equally clear. AI can support internal teams in managing complexity and scale. It can help surface insights and streamline workflows. It can’t replace the need for leaders who understand their organization’s values, stakeholder expectations and the broader context in which decisions are made.

This is where human experience becomes the differentiator. Experience isn’t simply tenure. It’s the accumulation of decisions made under pressure, of outcomes observed and of relationships built. It’s what allows a communicator to recognize when a situation is different, even when the data suggests it’s the same.

Wisdom builds on that experience. It introduces restraint. It asks not only what can be said, but what should be said, when and how. It considers the long-term implications of short-term actions. It prioritizes relationships over transactions.

Knowledge, in this context, isn’t static information. It’s applied understanding. It’s the ability to connect signals across domains, to interpret nuance and to translate complexity into clarity that others can act upon.

AI can support each of these elements. It can’t replace them.

The immediate risk for the communications industry isn’t that AI becomes too powerful. It’s that we diminish the value of what makes our work essential. When agencies or departments begin to emphasize tools over talent, they signal that judgment can be automated and experience can be compressed into process. That isn’t how trust is built, nor is it how reputations are sustained.

The organizations that will lead in this next phase will be those that maintain clarity about roles. AI will be deployed to enhance analysis, accelerate production and support decision-making. Human professionals will remain responsible for aggregation, interpretation, counsel and accountability.

The metaphor of the shadow reinforces that order. The shadow follows the person. It doesn’t initiate the action.

Humanity was created in the image of God, carrying both creative capacity and responsibility. AI is created in our image, shaped by what we contribute and limited by what we understand.

Like an encyclopedia, it depends on us. It’s fed by what we write, what we publish, what we question and what we choose to share. Without that continuous human contribution, it doesn’t evolve. It stalls. It repeats. Over time, it becomes less relevant, not more.

In communications, where words shape perception and perception shapes reality, that distinction isn’t abstract. It’s operational. It’s ethical. It rests on our responsibility for accurate reporting and the consequences that follow when we fall short.

Our profession’s future won’t be defined by how much we can produce. It will be defined by how well we think, how wisely we advise and how responsibly we act.

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Gil Bashe is Chair Global Health and Purpose, FINN Partners.