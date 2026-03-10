Cindy Rose

WPP CEO Cindy Rose has retained Goldman Sachs to explore strategic options regarding its Burson PR flagship, according to a report in the London Times.

A divestiture would all but complete WPP’s retreat from its PR business, which suffered a six percent decline in revenues during the past year.

Rose is in the midst of an Elevate28 survival plan that calls for getting rid of non-core businesses to simplify operations.

WPP sold FGS Global, which had an enterprise value of $1.7B, to KKR in 2024.

The sale of Burson, which employs 6,000 people, would mark the first major disposal engineered by Rose, who took over the helm from Mark Read last Sept. 1.