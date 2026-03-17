You Go, Leo. Pope Leo is getting under Donald Trump’s skin for his criticism of his decision to bomb Iran. “War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading,” said Leo during his State of the World address in January.

Trump on April 12, responded with a massive, and unhinged post on Truth Social, in which he attacked Leo for being “weak on crime.” Go figure that one out.

He also took credit for Leo getting the Vatican gig. “Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.” Talk about being the country’s top narcissist.

On his flight to Algeria today, Pope Leo gave a forceful but measured response to Trump’s rant. The Pontiff noted that he isn’t a politician. The last thing on his mind is to get into a steel cage match with a guy who has the biggest bullhorn in the world.

“I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue, and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems. Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent lives have been lost, and I believe someone must stand up and say there is a better way.”

Leo emphasized that his message of peace is directed at all world leaders, not just the guy in the White House. He added that he has no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel. That is, after all, his job.

Leo implied that Trump may not be aware of the role of the Pope and the Vatican hierarchy. “We don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker,” he said.

Trump doesn’t see it that way. “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church.

During his social media rampage, Trump said he likes Leo’s brother, Louis, better than he likes him. The reason: Louis is all MAGA.

He also posted an image of himself as Jesus Christ with a bright light shining from his left hand blessing a sick man. The American flag, Statue of Liberty, military jets and people praying were in the background.

Conservative commentator Megan Basham criticized the picture as "outrageous blasphemy.” The presdent told White House reporters that he deleting the image though it was meant to show him as a doctor. That simply doesn't cut it.