Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how stories are discovered, produced, and amplified in today’s media environment. Communications professionals are actively optimizing pitching strategies and maximizing the reach of earned coverage after publication. Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, and Adeena Fried, Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness at HAVAS Red, discussed how AI search, large language models, and evolving newsroom workflows are changing the value, and the lifecycle, of earned media.

Doug opened the discussion by noting how quickly AI has become embedded in communications work. “AI seems to be affecting everything in communications,” Doug said. “Adeena, you just took a look at our ‘AI in the Newsroom’ report. What were some of your thoughts as I know you follow this movement and these changes so closely?” For Adeena, one of the most compelling findings was how directly AI optimization is influencing editorial decisions. “One of the most striking insights for me was that when producers know a story has been optimized for AI search, they are 68% more likely to run it,” she said. “And that’s not a small lift. It’s a clear signal that AI optimization is no longer just a back end technical tweak. It’s actively shaping editorial decision making.”

The implications are particularly significant in sectors like healthcare communications, where audiences increasingly turn to AI platforms for information. “In healthcare PR, we’re seeing a shift in real time,” Adeena said. “Roughly 230 million people globally are searching on ChatGPT for their health-related questions every single week. And when you look at where AI systems pull their data from, 82% of those citations come from earned media.” For communicators, that reinforces the continued power of credible coverage. “So, what that tells us is that credible, authoritative coverage is really making a difference,” she said. “We’ve all known that earned media is important, but it’s more important today than ever.”

Doug asked what strategies communicators should prioritize to ensure their content is visible in AI-driven search environments. “What are some of the strategies that you’re using to help communicators make sure that their content and their segments are going to be optimized?” Adeena stressed that while AI optimization matters, it cannot replace strong storytelling fundamentals. She noted a recent trend gaining attention in the media. “Recently, the Wall Street Journal ran a story about how the hottest job in corporate America is storyteller,” she said. “And storytelling has always been at the heart of great PR.” Ultimately, the most effective campaigns blend engaging narratives with technical optimization. “So, before we optimize for an algorithm, we have to make sure that what we’re optimizing is grounded in real world impact,” Adeena said. “When you combine that authentic, human centered storytelling with smart AI optimization, that’s when you really, truly move the needle for your clients.”

Newsrooms are increasingly adopting AI tools, which is further reshaping the communications landscape. Doug noted that journalists and producers are already incorporating AI into their workflows. “We found that producers are leveraging AI for research,” he said. “They’re using it for fact-checking and content creation.” Given those insights, PR teams must prioritize how they structure their content and messaging. “It all starts with being intentional,” Adeena said. “Large language models favor clear, direct answers to real world questions. So, everything we develop from media pitches to executive talking points needs to be fact-based, well-structured, and authoritative.”

Media training also becomes even more critical in this environment. “We have to ensure that our spokespersons can deliver clear, compelling soundbites and answer questions in a way that translates into strong, effective coverage,” she said. An important factor is recognizing that each AI platform surfaces and cites different information. “The other big shift is recognizing that all LLMs are not the same,” Adeena said. “Brands can’t take a one size fits all approach. What is Claude saying about you versus ChatGPT? How are you showing up in Grok versus Gemini?” Each platform draws from different sources, which affects how companies and narratives appear in AI-generated responses. “Different platforms surface different sources and perspectives, which is why companies need to invest in tools and partners who can audit and analyze your visibility across AI environments,” she said.

Across the communications industry, agencies are brainstorming how AI can enhance their work. Doug noted HAVAS’s impactful initiatives. “Nearly every agency and every organization in this space is trying to figure out how are they going to utilize AI,” he said. “I know HAVAS is so unique where you have an AI day. Can you tell us about what you’re doing at HAVAS?” Adeena said the agency is investing heavily in AI education and experimentation. “We’ve made a significant investment in AI in both time and resources,” she said. “Recently, we held a global AI day and we as a team all learned, and we were able to experiment and deepen our shared understanding of how to use AI creatively and responsibly for our clients and for ourselves.” The agency is also developing new AI-driven infrastructure. “In January, we also announced the upcoming launch of AVA, a unified, human led AI ecosystem that connects our talent and clients globally,” she said. Ultimately, Adeena views AI not as a replacement for communications professionals but as a tool that enhances their capabilities. “AI is making us more efficient so we can be better and more creative storytellers,” she said.

The conversation ended on a familiar principle: the enduring value of earned media. “This is a new landscape,” Adeena said. “Earned media is not a one day spike. It’s an asset that fuels credibility, discoverability, and influence long after it goes live.” For communicators navigating the rise of AI search and large language models, she believes collaboration and experimentation will be key. “We all need to invest, play, and figure it out together.”

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

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Josh Moed is a Marketing Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.