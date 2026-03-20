Hogan Lovells has expanded its relationship with Ukraine to reflect the implementation of the US-Ukrainian Investment Fund pact, establishing a 50/50 partnership to develop the country’s critical minerals and energy resources, as well as promotion of investment opportunities.

The firm will now go beyond the work on behalf of Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice to include the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine Agency for Public-Private Partnership Support and the US embassy.

It may engage in advocacy with US officials and members of the public regarding Ukraine’s political matters, procurement and reconstruction efforts.

HL partners Deen Kaplan, Peter Cohen-Millstein and Megan Ridley-Kaye, along with senior associate Randolph Shaner, handle the effort.

The election loss of Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban, who blocked a $105B EU loan to Ukraine, is good news for the embattled country,

Incoming leader Peter Magyar has already promised to talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin about ending the war.

Magyar though said he doesn’t expect Putin to follow his advice.