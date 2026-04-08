Benedict Brogan

FTI Consulting names Global Counsel managing director Benedict Brogan as a senior managing director within its strategic communications segment.

At Global Counsel, Brogan advised on matters surrounding politics, policy, media and commercial strategy. He was previously group public affairs director at Lloyds Banking Group.

He has also served as deputy editor at The Telegraph and political editor at the Daily Mail.

In his new role, Brogan will work to strengthen FTI's integrated offering across corporate reputation and public affairs, providing senior counsel to financial services clients across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

“His deep understanding of the sector, combined with his experience supporting senior leaders through complex, high-stakes issues, will be invaluable as we continue to help clients navigate an increasingly scrutinized and fast-evolving landscape,” said Neil Doyle, head of financial services in FTI’s strategic communications segment.