(L-R) Gary Fishman, Michael Wichman

PondelWilkinson, the Los Angeles-based IR and strategic communications shop, has expanded to the East Coast by adding Anreder & Company veterans following the retirement of principal Steven Anreder.

Gary Fishman, who joined A&C more than 20 years ago, joins PW as a partner. He founded Hudson Stone IR-PR firm, which was merged into Publicis Groupe, where he became head of the US corporate and investor relations practice. Fishman is known for creating Marvel’s comic book annual and quarterly reports.

Michael Wichman, who worked at A&C for more than a decade, takes the director post. He was a principal at DooleyWichman financial public relations firm, where he developed and implemented communications programs for asset managers, high net worth investment advisors and start-ups.

While at DW, he represented victims of Bernie Madoff’s $64B securities fraud in a successful effort lobbying Congress to increase investor protection.

In welcoming Fishman and Wichman, Roger Pondel said the duo will “further strengthen our ability to represent publicly traded, pre-public and private companies in multiple sectors, providing a wide range of IR and corporate PR services.”