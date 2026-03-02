Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company banned by Defense Secretary Hegseth, has hired Ballard Partners for DC representation.

Ballard, which has close ties with the Trump administration, is focused on Defense Department procurement matters.

Hegseth banned DoD from using Anthropic’s technology after he declared it a supply chain risk to national security. The president then ordered every federal agency to drop the San Francisco-based firm.

The Washington Post ran an editorial on April 12 headlined “The U.S. military is missing out because of Hegseth’s war on Anthropic.” It said Anthropic’s new Mythos model can detect detect critical software flaws, but the Pentagon is barring itself from using it.

The editorial noted that China is using AI to break into American systems, and that Anthropic has the best tool available to find vulnerabilities before Beijing’s hackers can.

“But the U.S. military is systematically removing Anthropic software from its systems, with a six-month transition period,” noted WaPo. “It’s one thing to fight with one arm tied behind your back. It’s another to have tied it yourself.”

Brian Ballard heads his firm’s Anthropic team, which includes Micah Ketchel, who served in second Trump White House as a special advisor to the National Security Council.