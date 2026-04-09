Eric Wiedeke

INFINITE appoints Eric Wiedeke as head of talent, a newly created position intended to strengthen the firm’s people strategy and global growth ambitions. Wiedeke comes to Infinite from Marina Maher Communications, where he served as SVP of talent. He has also been director of people operations at research company Delphi Digital and held senior HR posts at GCI Health and Healthcare Consultancy Group. In his new post, Wiedeke will oversee global talent strategy and operations, with a focus on aligning people initiatives with business needs. “Infinite has reached a critical juncture that requires the skills and expertise Eric has building high-performing teams and guiding organizations through rapid growth,” said Infinite CEO Jamie Diaferia. “He will be instrumental as we expand our service offerings and invest in the people and culture that define our firm.”

Kira Montgomery

Anomaly promotes Kira Montgomery to executive strategy director, head of communications strategy, expanding her remit from the agency’s Toronto office to its full North American business. Montgomery joined Anomaly Toronto as head of comms strategy in 2022, building the office's comms strategy practice. She will work across the agency’s North American offices, working with strategy, creative and media teams to strengthen how the agency connects brand thinking to communications planning. "Kira finds the angle no one else is looking at," said Anomaly Toronto CEO Candace Borland. "When everyone's watching the obvious story, she's already building the strategy around what they're missing. Expanding her role was the easiest decision we've made."

Steven Holstein

The Jackson Laboratory, which focuses on genetics and genomic medicine, appoints Steven Holstein as SVP of external affairs. Holstein was most recently managing director and head of business development at Outcome Capital, advising founders, boards and investors on capital formation and strategic partnerships to advance life science and health care innovation. He has also held senior roles at MassMutual, Guardian and Fidelity Investments. As a member of Jackson Laboratory’s executive team, Holstein will lead a coordinated enterprise strategy across advancement, communications, marketing, and government and external affairs. “Steven brings the leadership to serve as a force multiplier, connecting our science to the relationships and resources that will accelerate that impact,” said Jackson Laboratory president and CEO Lon Cardon.