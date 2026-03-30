Publicis Groupe reported 4.5 percent Q1 organic growth in net revenues to $4.1B despite the volatile macro environment.

CEO Arthur Sadoun said the communications sector “has seen more changes in the last 12 months than the last 12 years.”

Publicis is “increasing its addressable market in a shrinking competitive landscape, investing in the channels and capabilities that deliver the most value for our clients,” he added.

Publicis grew 4.7 percent organically in its key US market that accounts for 59 percent of net revenues. Europe (24 percent of overall revenues) showed 3.9 percent growth.

Sadoun called AI the tailwind for Publicis that drives its growth and widens the gap with the competition. He reaffirmed the four to five percent organic growth projection for the full year.