Praytell is appointed integrated communications agency of record for If You Care, a sustainable household products brand. Communications efforts were previously managed in-house. The agency’s scope of work will encompass paid media (including retail media and paid social), influencer partnerships and brand ambassador programming, social media strategy and content creation, and earned media. Praytell will also provide support for crisis and issues response as needed, and will begin planning the brand’s first-ever tentpole campaign. The account is led Praytell VP Stephanie O’Brien. “Their consumer-first approach and strong insights enable strategies that influence and reach audiences at scale—helping us connect with more households and unlock untapped audiences,” said If You Care chief brand officer Ann Ocaña.

Scout Lab is named agency of record for the National Eating Disorder Association, a leading nonprofit organization that supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders. The agency will lead full branding and design, consumer press and media strategy to grow awareness of NEDA's resources, advocacy efforts and mission to support the nearly 30 million Americans who will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime. Scout Lab will work to both shape the organization’s visual identity and its communications strategy. “We needed a partner who could embody our mission across every touchpoint,” said NEDA chief executive officer Jessica Scheer. Scout Lab brings both the creative vision and human-centered values to help us reduce stigma and make sure no one feels alone in their struggle.

P-22 Agency signs on as public relations agency of record for Cachasol, a small-batch tequila and coastal farm distillery experience in Sayulita, Mexico. The agency will drive strategic communications and media relations for Cachasol in the U.S. market as the one-year-old brand’s first dedicated agency partner. In addition to Cachsol being named Best Small-Batch Tequila Brand 2026 by Men’s Journal, its Farm Distillery estate, set across six acres of agaves and gardens, invites travelers and locals alike to immerse themselves in tequila and raicilla culture. “The brand reflects our core focus across travel, hospitality, and spirits,” said P-22 Agency founder and CEO says Ty Bentsen.