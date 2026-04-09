Darci Vetter

Darci Vetter, who served as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and deputy undersecretary of agriculture, comes on board as VP, public affairs at Driscoll’s, the global market leader for fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Vetter has also served as head of global public policy at The Nature Conservancy and PepsiCo, and was vice chair, agriculture, food and trade & general manager, public affairs at Edelman. She continues to advise companies, nonprofits and international organizations on aligning policy and market incentives to support agriculture and global trade.

Reporting to Driscoll’s CEO Soren Bjorn, Vetter will support enterprise-wide alignment on governmental affairs across Driscoll’s global regions.

“Over the past several months, Darci has partnered with us as a consultant, working closely with a number of our senior leaders,” said Bjorn. “Through that work, she has brought a thoughtful perspective and a clear understanding of the evolving global policy landscape shaping our business. As our company continues to grow globally, this experience will be increasingly important.”