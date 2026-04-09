Maggie McClain

The International Dairy Foods Association brings on FleishmanHillard SVP, brand impact Maggie McClain as VP, communications, effective April 20. At FleishmanHillard, McClain supported the firm’s brand jmpact and public affairs teams and led integrated communications and executive positioning campaigns. Before coming to FleishmanHillard, she was VP, public affairs at H+K Strategies; senior director, communications at FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education); and VP, communication at Banner Public Affairs. At IDFA, McClain will be deeply engaged in policy and advocacy communications, leading the day-to-day execution of media relations, earned media, member policy communications, and digital advocacy efforts. “Maggie is an exceptional communications leader with significant experience across public affairs, media, and reputation management in the food and agriculture sectors,” said IDFA president and CEO Michael Dykes.

Jade Floyd

Bryson Gillette, the minority-owned strategic communications and public affairs firm founded by former Obama White House spokesman Bill Burton, brings on Jade Floyd as SVP. Floyd joins Bryson Gillette from Global Strategy Group, where she served as EVP. She was previously VP of communications at DC-based venture capital firm Revolution LLC and at the Case Foundation. "Her ability to build strategy at the intersection of corporate, philanthropic, and impact-driven communications, and to tell those stories in a way that actually breaks through, makes her an invaluable addition to our clients and our firm," said Burton.

(L-R) Mitch Van Kampen, Laurie Fleck

Curious Plot, a Minneapolis-based firm that focuses on food, agriculture and companion animal care clients, promotes Mitch Van Kampen to CEO, effective May 1, He succeeds Laurie Fleck, who will retire from the agency after 15 years, nearly eight of them serving as CEO. Van Kampen, a 14-year veteran of Curious Plot, will lead the agency’s next chapter, building on a foundation of industry talent, deep client partnerships, growth momentum and a continued focus on delivering strategic services. The agency has more than 125 team members across the country in 20 states. “This transition has been thoughtfully planned, and it’s the right time for new leadership to take the agency forward. I’m so very excited for Mitch and for what’s next for Curious Plot,” said Fleck.