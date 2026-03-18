AI is Best Friend of Shareholder Activists… Advanced AI—large language models—and autonomous agents are disrupting shareholder activism communications, according to a white paper by KekstCNC.

That became most evident in January when J.P. Morgan discontinued its subscriptions to proxy advisory services and began using a proprietary AI engine to guide its voting decisions.

The implications for voting outcomes and proxy fights could be significant: reliance on AI to digest proxy and other information to inform a vote is not only a potential “democratizing” force for retail investors, but also a legitimate tool for financial institutions of all sizes.

KekstCNC found that AI does not replicate the work of traditional proxy advisors. It applies its own logic, exhibits distinct biases and offer arrives at different conclusions.

It surveyed contested shareholder votes from 2023 to 2025. AI was more likely to support activist cases for change than historical recommendations from Glass Lewis and ISS. It gave 37 percent support for insurers compared to more than 50 percent from GL and ISS.

The white paper demonstrates that AI voting recommendations rely heavily on owned content—particularly press releases—as core inputs. AI also relies on the digital ecosystem, where volume ofter outweighs quality.

KekstCNC believes communications strategies must evolve beyond traditional media priorities to reflect how information is surfaced, aggregated and interpreted by AI.

Narratives must be constructed, not only to persuade investors directly, but also to be accurately interpreted and amplified by algorithmic engines that increasingly shape investor behavior.

Team Trump snuck into New York on April 14 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a natural gas project that will be built in the waters off the Rockaway Peninsula. They spoke from the friendly confines of Floyd Bennett Field, which is administered by the National Park Service.

Built by Oklahoma’s Williams Cos, the Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas pipeline, will run from Pennsylvania to just off the coast of the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens. Seventeen miles of the pipeline will be buried in New York Waters.

The Trump trio included Environmental Protection Agency chief Lee Zeldin, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Wright said NESE is an awesome project that is going to energize New York. “The energy subtraction, fear-mongering policies of the Biden administration are over,” he said.

That’s pretty rich coming from a guy who represents a White House that was hellbent on killing the Empire Wind project. That was a pretty big subtraction made by the Trump administration.

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo denied permits for NESE three different times.

The only reason for the groundbreaking: governor Kathy Hochul reportedly issued a permit for NESE in exchange for re-starting Empire Wind.

Go back to Pakistan, JD. Vice president Vance, who is America’s highest-ranking Catholic in the political world, believes Pope Leo should stick to morality and what’s going on in the Catholic Church, rather than criticizing Donald Trump’s war mongering in Iran.

But the Pope is sticking to morality when he urges the end of crazy talk, such as wiping out the Iran’s civilization, or turning blind eyes to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and destruction of civilian life in Lebanon.

The VP also said Trump’s post—an AI-generated image of him as a Jesus-like figure—was a joke.

If you believe that JD, the joke is on you.