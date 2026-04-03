Firecracker PR is selected as official agency of record for Liner AI, an evidence-first AI research platform. Firecracker will be focused on increasing brand awareness of Liner, as well as educating the marketplace on its unique approach towards AI, especially compared to better known LLMs. The platform, which is used by students, educators, professionals and knowledge workers says it is committed to realizing zero hallucinations (when an LLM perceives patterns or objects that are nonexistent, creating nonsensical or inaccurate outputs).

Spoken Voice PR is engaged to lead public relations and communications strategy for San Francisco-based technology company nubrain. SVPR, which is led by Noah Dye, former EVP and head of TEAM LEWIS in the US, will handle nubrain’s media outreach and brand strategy. The partnership is designed to help nubrain share its progress with a wider audience as it moves from development to broader use in communication and creative tools. The company develops technology that uses EEG signals to translate brain activity into speech, text and images. "We wanted a partner who could help us explain our work simply and effectively," said nubrain CEO Priyanka Jain. "Noah and Spoken Voice PR has the experience we need to introduce something new to the public."

Sparq Designs, a Pittsburgh-based agency working with franchise networks, is named official preferred marketing partner for Content Recovery Specialists, a contents restoration franchise with locations across the United States. Sparq will support local marketing execution across CRS’s network of franchise locations. All marketing initiatives will be executed within CRS’s current HubSpot infrastructure, allowing for seamless lead tracking, campaign integration and performance visibility across the network. “Sparq brings the structure, systems, and experience needed to help our operators grow in their markets without creating additional demands on our corporate team,” said Content Recovery Specialists head of growth Rob Moss.

Moxie Communications Group is named agency of record for Gimme Seaweed, which makes organic, roasted seaweed snacks. The agency will oversee the elevation of Gimme Seaweed’s story across national business, lifestyle and trade media while refining the brand’s voice to resonate with health-conscious families and eco-friendly consumers. Gimme, the #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the US, is available in grocery and natural food stores nationwide and on Amazon. “Moxie Communications Group is a seamless fit with the Gimme family," said Gimme Seaweed CEO Chris Lansing. "Their proven track record of taking mission-led brands to the next level is exactly what we need as we scale."