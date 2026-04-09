Highwire launches AcroAI, an agentic AI platform that gives marketing and communications leaders real-time strategic insights to drive measurable business impact securely and at scale. AcroAI covers the complete range of marketing and communications operations, deploying coordinated "fleets" of specialized agents trained on a firm’s own knowledge, methodologies and brand standards. These agents aggregate intelligence from more than 100 data sources to monitor competitive and market signals; optimize content for both SEO and generative engine optimization; and develop and execute multi-channel campaigns with consistent brand voice across every channel where audiences discover, evaluate and act. It extends Highwire's existing suite of AI-powered client offerings, including the Highwire AI Index for AEO and GEO and advanced measurement suites. "We’ve built Highwire’s AI strategy around a core belief that the right combination of human expertise and artificial intelligence transforms teams into indispensable business partners," said Highwire president of innovation Carol Carrubba.

FGS Global introduces a new brand identity. The identity is meant to reflect the capabilities in AI advisory, data and insights, digital engagement, and geopolitics and policy that the agency has developed alongside its heritage in communications and public affairs. Rolling out across the agency’s platforms, offices and materials in the coming weeks, it is intended to reflect the caliber of its work and the sophistication of the challenges it is able to solve. FGS worked with brand studio Athletics to develop the new identity. “FGS has spent years building something genuinely distinctive — deep expertise across strategic communications, public affairs, AI, and data, delivered by people who have spent careers at the intersection of business, government, and public life,” said FGS Global CMO and head of transformation Julia Phelps. “This brand gives all of that a shared language and a platform to keep building — a clear, elevated expression of who we’re becoming, anchored in the strengths that make FGS the firm leaders call when the stakes are highest.”

Coyne Public Relations puts an inclusive spin on Take Your Child to Work Day with its new “Take Your VIP to Work Day,” an April 23 event tht invites employees to bring the most important people in their lives— whether that’s a child, parent, grandparent or friend—into the workplace for a day of hands-on learning and collaboration. Designed to reflect the evolving definition of family and support systems, Coyne PR’s “VIP Day” will welcome guests ranging in age from 5 to 75 for a full-day immersive experience. Attendees will participate in interactive brainstorming sessions, focus groups, social media workshops and a behind-the-scenes look at how integrated communications campaigns come to life. “By opening our doors to a broader group of ‘VIPs,’ we’re celebrating the diverse personal networks that fuel creativity," said Coyne PR CEO Tom Coyne.

Jordan Isenstadt

Marino SVP Jordan Isenstadt is elected to the board of directors of the National Cannabis Industry Association, which represents leaders from across the legal cannabis ecosystem, for the 2026–2028 term. He was also elected as secretary of the board for this term. Isenstadt currently leads Marino’s cannabis, psychedelics & emerging industries practice. Before entering the cannabis sector, Isenstadt spent more than a decade working in government, serving in multiple roles for elected officials and developing a deep understanding of legislative process, regulatory frameworks, and stakeholder engagement. “Jordan built Marino’s cannabis practice from the ground up and helped position the firm at the forefront of one of the country’s most complex and rapidly evolving industries,” said Marino president John F. Marino.