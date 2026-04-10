(L-R) David Olesnevich, Drew Schutte

Stagwell brings on David Olesnevich as chief growth officer, owned media and Drew Schutte as chief revenue officer, owned media. Olesnevich was most recently head of product at The Weather Company. Before that, he led business development initiatives at Condé Nast. Schutte was previously chief revenue officer at Adweek, CEO at actionable and publisher at Details, The New Yorker and WIRED. Their hires represent Stagwell’s continued investment in its owned media portfolio, which includes Ink, ReachTV and RealClearPolitics. “Drew and David are leaders in their respective fields, and will bring the vision, discipline, and commercial focus needed to accelerate our portfolio,” shared Berentson. “Their appointments reflect Stagwell’s continued investment in building scaled, differentiated media assets that drive growth for our clients and our network.”

Lisa Talbot

Spectrum Science names Lisa Talbot president of Spectrum Science Communications. Talbot was most recently chief client officer at MSL, where she oversaw healthcare, consumer and corporate practices. She previously held the chief strategy post at IPG DXTRA Health and was EVP, strategy at Weber Shandwick. At Spectrum, Talbot will lead the firm’s communications and public relations business, guiding strategy, client partnerships, and growth. "She has consistently built organizations that deliver both breakthrough work and sustained growth,” said Spectrum Science president & chief commercial officer Amy Hutnik. “As we continue expanding Spectrum's integrated model, Lisa's leadership will help us drive momentum for healthcare innovators and their brands."

Stephanie Buscemi

IHS, a global information provider, names Stephanie Buscemi as SVP and CMO, a newly created role. Buscemi was most recently SVP of marketing at SAP, leading teams responsible for the positioning, messaging and definition of value propositions across the company’s portfolio of industry-based and line-of-business-based product solutions. She previously held senior marketing posts at Oracle, Business Objects and Hyperion Solutions. At IHS, Buscemi will have full responsibility for creating a marketing organization that will enhance the IHS brand globally, position IHS solutions at customer, country, industry and workflow levels, and help drive long-term profitable growth. "Stephanie's experience and success is a valuable addition to IHS as we continue to build our position as the leading source or critical information and insight for our customers around the world," said IHS president and chief operating officer Scott Key.

(L-R) Reagan Frittsl Mia Hermansen, Katie Much, Jennifer Thurlow, Carly Tiedt

Red Shoes Inc., a woman-owned, full-service marketing and public relations agency based in Appleton, WI, promotes Reagan Fritts, Mia Hermansen, Katie Much, Jennifer Thurlow and Carly Tiedt to new roles. Fritts has been promoted from social media coordinator to creative specialist, overseeing strategy, content creation and audience engagement on social media campaigns. Mia Hermansen will now serve as earned media coordinator, working to enhance media outreach, coordinate events and develop engaging content. Katie Much advances to marketing strategist; Jennifer Thurlow will serve as media specialist; Carly Tiedt has been promoted to marketing specialist. “We are nurturing the talent and leadership already thriving within our agency,” said Red Shoes Inc. president Maria Nelson. “This focus fosters creativity and expertise, ensuring that we bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to every opportunity.”