QVC Group is using Joele Frank for strategic communications as the TV home shopping pioneer declares Chapter 11.

The financial restructuring will enable QVC to cut long-term debt and focus on its “WIN Growth Strategy” designed to drive growth across social platforms, streaming apps, e-commerce sites, stores and TV channels.

CEO David Rawlinson said QVC Group is uniquely positioned to compete and win in live social shopping.

He noted that during the past year “QVC has become a top seller on TikTok Shop U.S. while expanding our business on streaming and other platforms.”

The company has consolidated HSN and QVC operations, struck new deals with critical social and media partners, and rebalanced sourcing to account for the changing tariff environment, Rawlinson added.

The company’s QVC, HSN and Cornerstone Brands will operate on a business-as-usual basis during the Chapter 11 process.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Michael Freitag, Viveca Tress and Richard Goldman represent QVC Group.