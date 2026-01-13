Daisy Cabrera

April is National Minority Health Month, spotlighting the urgency to improve health outcomes in communities of color.

The data is clear, and has always been clear - but why hasn’t progress kept pace? The most debilitating and deadly health conditions (i.e. cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, asthma, HIV/AIDS, etc.) continue to disproportionately impact these populations, driven by systemic barriers to access and longstanding mistrust of healthcare institutions.

Awareness, however, is not the challenge. Besides what does awareness actually change if behavior doesn’t follow? The industry has no shortage of messaging or moments dedicated to shining a light on disparities. The real gap lies in what happens next - how effectively communications translates awareness into understanding, trust and ultimately, action.

How many more campaigns do we need before outcomes start to shift? That’s where we, as healthcare PR and communications pros, come in. Not as amplifiers on the sidelines, but as drivers of influence, access and behavior change. The way information is framed, who delivers it, where it shows up and whether it reflects the lived realities of the intended audience all determine whether a message is ignored or acted on.

Advancing health equity is not a seasonal initiative or a CSR add-on. It’s central to building credibility and relevance in an increasingly diverse and discerning landscape. It requires a shift from broad, generalized mainstream outreach to strategies that are intentional, multicultural, community-informed and built to last.

Here are three ways to do just that.

1. Connect with and create community

Localizing outreach builds credibility. In many communities of color, trust in institutions is low while trust in community remains high. Communications strategies that ignore that reality will continue to miss the mark. Are we building relationships, or just activating around moments? Presence matters but proximity matters more.

Partner with trusted voices (community leaders, advocacy groups, faith-based organizations, nonprofits, cultural institutions)

Show up in real spaces where communities gather, from parks, barbershops, and beauty salons to grocery stores, fairs and local events

Elevate healthcare providers who reflect the communities they serve

Prioritize peer-to-peer storytelling over institutional authority

Center lived experiences including prevention, barriers and pathways to care

2. Lead with cultural fluency

Health messaging often fails not because the information is wrong, but because it’s irrelevant. Are we reflecting culture - or simply reducing it to language? Translation is not enough. Transcreation that is rooted in cultural context, values and behavior is what drives understanding and action. If the message doesn’t resonate culturally, it won’t move behavior or even matter.

Train teams on bias, inclusive language and cultural competence as an ongoing discipline

Co-create with communities, and move beyond one-size-fits-all “multicultural” messaging

Go deeper than language and reflect beliefs, norms and decision-making drivers

Simplify complex health information without diluting accuracy

Engage cultural insiders and ensure representation is consistent, not episodic

3. Commit for the long term

Health equity is not a campaign - it’s sustained, measurable work. Ask yourself: Would this work continue if there were no awareness month attached to it? Are we prepared to keep building momentum and moving forward when no one is watching?

Build ongoing relationships with diverse media and not transactional outreach

Use earned media to consistently highlight disparities and systemic gaps

Measure impact beyond impressions, and focus on behavior change, access and outcomes

Align with efforts that advance equitable access, funding and policy

Stay visible and engaged beyond awareness moments

How can you communicate equity externally if it doesn’t exist internally? Representation in leadership matters, as does aligning messaging with actual practice. Equity-driven communications require ongoing engagement, clear CTAs and a willingness to listen and adjust.

Healthcare PR and communications strategists can either reinforce disparities or help close them. The difference comes down to authenticity, accountability and whether the work is rooted in local diverse communities beyond flashy one-off campaigns.

This also means embedding equity into how success is defined and measured - not just what is said, but what actually changes as a result. It requires consistency across all channels, partners and platforms, ensuring efforts are sustained, visible and accountable over the long-term.

Ultimately, building health equity across ALL communities isn’t a moment - it’s a mandate.

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Daisy Cabrera is a seasoned bilingual (English/Spanish) brand and corporate communications consultant with over 25 years in public relations, mainstream and multicultural media relations, crisis communications, event management, influencer partnerships, content creation, and team leadership experience.