RooneyPartners, a New York–based firm, launches Wealth Watch with Jim Pavia, a podcast featuring conversations with wealth advisors, investment professionals and other industry leaders on the forces shaping markets and key issues affecting individuals and their money. Debuting today, the podcast will cover such topics as navigating market uncertainty, working through 401k rule changes, estate planning, tax strategies and reducing household debt. It will be available on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, with new episodes released regularly. Pavia most recently spent 12 years at CNBC as a senior editor overseeing the personal finance and financial advisor teams. Prior to that, he was editorial director at InvestmentNews. “Jim brings to this podcast a seasoned perspective layered with credibility, experience, and an unparalleled network from the wealth management industry,” said Terry Rooney, Founding Partner at RooneyPartners.

(L-R) Ayme Zemke, Rebecca Martin, Lisa Hannum, Nicki Gibbs

Beehive Strategic Communication founder and CEO Lisa Hannum will transition executive leadership and ownership of the firm to long-time partners Nicki Gibbs, Ayme Zemke and Rebecca Martin beginning mid-year. The business will remain an independent, women-owned, women-led Certified B Corporation. Gibbs, currently chief strategy officer, is stepping into the role of president beginning July 1, leading the agency’s business, growth and service strategies. Zemke will continue as chief client officer, leading delivery of Beehive’s client experience and providing strategic communication and crisis expertise to clients. Martin has been promoted to chief people & impact officer and will continue to lead the agency’s culture and social impact initiatives. “Transitioning the agency’s future to these three extraordinary women leaders is a dream come true and will ensure stability and continuity for our clients, team and business,” said Hannum.

MillionPodcasts, a podcast database for PR and comms teams doing guest-booking outreach, moves out of beta, where it pulled in 10,000 signups and 500 paid subscribers. The database aims to provide the kind of services that Muck Rack and Cision have provided for journalist outreach, but with a specific focus on the podcast market. Its target users are predominantly PR professionals, in-house comms teams, and marketers placing authors, founders, and brand spokespeople on podcasts as guests. It tracks 2.8M podcasts, 1.1M of them with verified contact information for host outreach. In addition, it marks 346,800 podcasts as accepting guests.