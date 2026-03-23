The London office of Burson Group has retained Finn Partners’ New York office to strengthen the visibility of Ras Al Khaimah, which is one of the United Arab Emirates.

Finn is to “showcase leadership and create meaningful opportunities for global influence, anchored in high-impact media relations,” according to its subcontracting pact with the WPP unit.

The independent firm is to position senior-level RAK representatives during US trips as “central media moments, with proactive interview scheduling, feature placement and sector commentary ties to the visits.”

It will maintain ongoing outreach to “top-tier US journalists across business, technology, real estate and tourism beats, ensuing a consistent drumbeat of coverage throughout the engagement.’

The pact calls for securing and managing logistics for a familiarization trip to “immerse select US journalists in the Emirate’s strengths.”

Finn also will create compelling narratives for RAK, provide media training, and draft press releases, backgrounders, thought leadership articles and briefing documents.

Under the one-year contract, Finn will receives a $25K monthly fee.