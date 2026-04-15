Steve Gunby

FTI Consulting CEO Steve Gunby, 68, has changed his mind about stepping down in 2027, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The company gave Gunby the additional role as chair prior to its annual meeting last June, and said it would appoint his successor before the expiration of his contract.

FTI combined the CEO and chair jobs as an interim measure, saying Gunby “is in the best position to mentor his CEO successor if he serves as chairman of the board.”

The FT reported that Lars Faeste, who was recruited from Boston Consulting Group in 2022 and ran FTI Europe, was lined up as Gunby’s heir apparent. Faeste decided to exit FTI when the management transition plan was put off.

Another potential CEO candidate, chief growth officer Carolyn Taylor, also left FTI.

Gunby, a 30-year veteran of BCG, took the FTI helm in 2013.