Collected Strategies handles media for Stillwater, OK-based USA Rare Earth as it acquires Brazil’s Serra Verde critical minerals miner and processor for $2.8B in cash and stock.

The Trump administration is a major backer of USARE. It has granted a $500M loan to the company and inked a 15-year supply agreement with guaranteed minimum floor price for its offerings.

After China, Brazil has the largest reserves of rare earths.

Barbara Humpton, USARE CEO, said the Serra Verde deal “represents a transformational step in delivering on our ambition to build a global champion and the partner of choice in rare earth elements, oxides, metals and magnets.”

She noted that "Serra Verde’s Pela Ema mine is a one-of-a-kind asset and the only producer outside Asia capable of supplying all four magnetic rare earths at scale.”

Serra Verde chair Mick Davis and CEO Tras Moraitis will join USARE’s board.

Collected Strategies’ Scott Bisang and Dan Moore represent USARE.