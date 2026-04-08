Crosby Marketing Communications signs a two-year extension on its agreement to provide integrated marketing support for The USAA Educational Foundation. Crosby has worked with the organization since 2022. The agency supports USAAEF’s outreach and advocacy efforts through a mix of branding, digital marketing, social media, web development and analytics solutions. USAAEF provides free, easy-to-use financial education resources to help service members, veterans and their families improve their financial freedom and security. Crosby has created national awareness and activation campaigns for such nonprofit, healthcare, government, and military and veteran organizations as Shriners Children’s, Kaiser Permanente, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the Peace Corps, USDA and Social Security Administration. “Supporting USAAEF’s mission to improve the financial well-being of America’s military community is deeply rewarding work,” says Crosby CEO Raymond Crosby.

Ripley PR, which works with clients in the skilled trades, franchising and manufacturing sectors, is selected as PR agency of record for JunkStart, a junk removal franchise that uses a pay-by-weight pricing model. Ripley’s efforts will focus on raising awareness and providing third-party validation for JunkStart’s business model, highlighting the opportunities that exist for franchise owners seeking a combination of B2C and B2B revenue. JunkStart equips its trucks with scales, employing its proprietary pay-by-weight method to ensure immediate, transparent pricing. “We need clear communication to educate potential franchisees about what makes our model so streamlined and easy to scale,” said JunkStart founder Daniel McCarty. “Nobody is better suited for this job than Ripley PR, an agency with unequalled experience in the residential service and franchising sectors.”

Cherish PR, a London-based firm that is part of The Wilful Group, is engaged to execute a fully integrated communications program for Berkley Care Group, which provides luxury later-life care. The agency’s scope of work for Berkley will include press office, strategic media relations and creative campaign development. Cherish PR will focus on building brand visibility in national and lifestyle media, supporting recruitment and employer brand and driving awareness among prospective residents and their families. "Cherish PR stood out for their strategic thinking, creativity and clear understanding of how to position us beyond the care sector,” said Berkley Care Group sales and marketing director Kathryn Clayton.