(L-R) Sitha Ngy,

Paul Dalton-Borges, Adam Fontana

Vested, which works with clients in the financial services sector, brings on Sitha Ngy as senior creative director, Paul Dalton-Borge as managing director and Adam Fontana as director of digital strategy. Ngy joins the firm from Deloitte Digital, where he served as group creative director and national digital creative and brand experience lead. At Vested, he will lead creative strategy and execution with a focus on brand transformation, content ecosystems and performance creative. Dalton-Borge was most recently an executive committee member at Four Agency Worldwide. As managing director in Vested’s London office, he is tasked with bringing together insight-driven strategy, creative expertise and digital marketing to help clients build stronger, more valuable connections with their audiences. Vested director of digital strategy Adam Fontana was previously VP of growth strategy at digital marketing agency Spinutech. In his new role at Vested, he will serve as a senior digital strategy consultant across existing client accounts and new business development. “With Sitha, Adam, and Paul joining our global team, we are significantly strengthening the creative and digital firepower that sits at the heart of our integrated offering,” said Vested group CEO Binna Kim.

C. David Minfie

ChristianaCare, a private not-for-profit regional health care system in Delaware, appoints C. David Minifie as SVP and CMO. Minifie previously held a range of roles at health care company Centene, including chief experience officer and EVP, corporate strategy. Before that, he spent over a decade at Procter & Gamble. At ChristianaCare, Minifie will head up its systemwide marketing and communications strategy, including consumer insights, brand stewardship, digital engagement and storytelling. “Dave brings a rare combination of strategic insight, consumer focus and values‑driven leadership,” said ChristianaCare EVP and chief strategy officer Jenn Schwartz.

(L-R) Chris Rosello,

Chris Spina

FINRA, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity, hires Chris Rosello as SVP, global government affairs and Chris Spina as SVP, corporate communications. Both will work out of Washington, D.C. Rosello comes to the organization from Met Life, where he was a VP. He was previously EVP, head of US public affairs at HSBC, SVP for federal government relations at Wells Fargo and deputy assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the Treasury Department. He oversees FINRA's strategic engagement with federal, state and international regulators, Congress and other key stakeholders. Spina was most recently VP of corporate communications at Freddie Mac.. At FINRA, he leads the organization’s strategic communications, media relations and public engagement efforts. “Chris Rosello and Chris Spina are outstanding leaders who bring deep experience and strong relationships across the regulatory and business communities,” said FINRA EVP, board and external relations Marcia Asquith.