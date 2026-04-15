Mike Sacks

Mike Sacks returns to MikeWorldWide, where he started his career 20 years ago, as managing director, corporate reputation.

Sacks most recently led the corporate affairs practice at FleishmanHillard Chicago, counseling global brands across technology, healthcare, and financial services. Before joining FH in 2015, he was an SVP at Ogilvy. His resume also includes senior posts at Ketchum, Emanate PR and Edelman.

In addition to advising organizations on regulatory investigations, cyberattacks, mergers and acquisitions, leadership transitions, and product-related crises, Sacks has focused on using AI and data to better anticipate risk and guide decision-making in real time,

In his new role, he will work with clients on corporate reputation, risk management and strategic communications, while helping to further build and scale MWW’s Corporate Reputation and Advisory offering. He will also support business development and deepen relationships across the firm’s priority accounts.

“Mike brings the kind of experience you need when the pressure is highest, and it’s exactly where we’re continuing to invest,” said MikeWorldWide CEO and founder Michael Kempner.