Devin Nunes

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. has replaced CEO and former California Congressman Devin Nunes with Kevin McGurn, a seasoned media sales executive.

Nunes, who joined the company in 2022 said it’s time to go after achieving “Trump Media’s original mission of giving the American people their voices back.” He believes the company is in “safe hands” under McGurn’s stewardship.”

TMTG is the parent of Donald Trump’s megaphone, Truth Social. The company lost $712M on $3.7M in revenues during 2025.

Its stock is down more than 75 percent since Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. It trades at $9.72. The 52-week range is between $27.78 and $8.30.

McGurn, who takes the interim CEO title, has been an advisor to TMTG. He’s held jobs at Hulu, NBCUniversal, T-Mobile and Vevo, the joint venture between Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

TMTG plans to merge with TAE Technologies nuclear fusion company in a deal with $6B. It is considering spinning off Truth Social once the TAE deal closes.