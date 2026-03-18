FGS Global is providing DC representation for JetBlue Airways on issues related to air traffic control modernization, airport slot management, and support for the aviation industry.

The New York-based carrier has been charged with “surveillance pricing,” which is tracking a customer’s browsing history to target them for higher ticket prices.

JetBlue on April 20 deleted a social media post that advised a customer complaining about a $230 ticket price hike to “try clearing your cache and cookies or booking with an incognito window.” That post is now deleted.

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego (AZ) and Congressman Greg Casar (TX) wrote a letter to JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty asking about its pricing policy.

JetBlue has denied that it practices surveillance pricing.

FGS Global, which is owned by KKR, has partners Mike Iger, Rob Seidman and Gina Foote, and managing director Jeff Hantson, working the JetBlue business.