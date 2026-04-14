The Public Relations Global Network brings on Warsaw-based K+ Group as its member agency in Poland, reestablishing PRGN’s foothold in Central Europe’s largest market. The move also brings new capabilities in integrated communications, strategic public relations, digital communications, and research and insights. K+ Group specializes in corporate and strategic PR, reputation management, ESG and sustainability communication, employer branding, investor relations, and product and technology PR. PRGN has added agencies in France, Colombia, Boston and London over the past year, with each new member sharpening its focus on digital and AI-driven services. “Joining PRGN is a natural step in executing our long-term growth strategy, focused on scaling capabilities, accelerating international expansion, and delivering measurable value to clients operating across markets,” said K+ Group managing partner Tomasz Alberski.

Creative and digital marketing firm 2TON Creative and South Florida-based The Buzz Agency have merged. The merger combines The Buzz Agency’s expertise in publicity, public affairs and community-driven storytelling with 2TON Creative’s work in branding, digital marketing, website design, lead generation and creative development. As part of the merger, The Buzz Agency will operate as a specialized public relations and community engagement division of the combined companies. The combined organization is led by 2TON owner Jason Emmett as majority partner; 2TON chief operating officer Sam Nielsen as partner and COO, and Elizabeth Kelley Grace and Julie Mullen, partners and co-founders of The Buzz Agency. “By merging our teams, we’re combining strategic communications, branding, and digital marketing under one roof,” said Emmett.

Salient Holdings, an integrated marketing and communications agency founded in 2021, is rebranding its three previously distinct agency brands, Honeymoon Creative, Candor and Salient Agency, as Honeymoon. The brands have already been collaborating across a range of clients and accounts, sharing personnel and perspectives. The new name is intended to bring the firm’s external branding in line with its internal integration. Ally Glavas, who previously served as president of Candor, will become regional president at Honeymoon. The agencies comprising Honeymoon have worked with such brands as Sazerac, Post Consumer Products, Moen, Wells Enterprises, GALLO and Old Second Bank. “We’ve been operating as one for some time, and it’s time we have a brand that reflects that,” said Glavas.