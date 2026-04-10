Jack Taylor is named PR agency of record for Superfeet, an insoles and underfoot solutions brand focused on helping people move more confidently, comfortably and effectively. Jack Taylor will provide storytelling that highlights the brand’s core priorities in areas of science-backed innovation, purposeful design, category leadership and community impact. Founded in 1977 as the sports medicine division of a leading podiatric laboratory, Superfeet insoles are built to amplify performance and enhance foot health for runners, teams, hikers, workers and anyone who puts in long hours on their feet. “Jack Taylor’s expertise in strategic storytelling and media engagement makes them an ideal partner as we elevate Superfeet’s story for our next chapter of growth,” said Superfeet CEO Trip Randall.

Chef Phillip Dewayne

Hemsworth signs on as PR agency of record for Memphis-based culinary personality Chef Phillip Dewayne. The agency will work to help strengthen Dewayne’s brand recognition and position him as one of the Southeast’s leading culinary figures, employing a mix of strategic media outreach, partnerships, signature events and thought leadership. Hemsworth will work with local, regional and national media to raise the profile of Dewayne’s portfolio of brands and illuminate his story in new ways. Dewayne is known for his contemporary Southern cuisine and art-driven presentations, blending classic French techniques with traditional American ingredients. “Through this collaboration, Hemsworth is helping bring my vision to life while expanding its impact in meaningful ways,” said Chef Dewayne.

Brookline Public Relations is engaged by Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation to support the announcement that the World Cup of Hockey 2028 will be hosted in both Calgary and Edmonton. Brookline provided CSEC with asset development and led the media relations strategy for the announcement. The news generated more than 2,000 media hits on announcement day and nearly 4,000 throughout the week. Brookline collaborated with the NHL and OEG Sports & Entertainment on the project. Brookline is also working with Energy Connections Canada with to supply earned media relations to position the Executive Director as a thought leader in the sector, as well as promoting the Energy Connections Canada conference through proactive media outreach securing coverage and providing on-site event communications support.