Travis Parman

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company names Travis Parman chief communications officer. Parman comes to the company from Philip Morris International U.S., where he also held the CCO spot. He has also held executive communications posts at sustainable food startup AppHarvest, Nissan and Groupe Renault. At Goodyear, Parman will lead global communications, including media relations, associate communications and corporate reputation. "Travis brings deep experience leading communications for complex, global organizations, which will help us engage both internal and external audiences as we share our story ― building on the momentum of Goodyear Forward with a continued focus on operational excellence, delivering products that meet customer needs and driving sustainable growth," said Goodyear CEO and president Mark Stewart.

Alex Zamora

Avenue Z, an AI-first agency focused on Shopify and DTC brands, hires Alex Zamora as Vice VP of growth. Zamora joins Avenue Z from DTC apparel brand True Classic, where he was director of e-commerce. In his new role, he will lead strategic growth and portfolio performance across Avenue Z’s e-commerce division out of the firm’s Miami headquarters. “Alex’s experience scaling a 9-figure DTC brand is not common,” said Avenue Z chief growth Officer, David Conforti. “ There are only a handful of people in the country with his level of knowledge and industry insight,” said Avenue Z’s chief growth officer David Conforti. “With Alex on our team, Avenue Z is even better equipped to push our brands to 8,9 figures and beyond.”

Bill Launder

Spencer Stuart, a global advisory firm, brings on Bill Launder as CCO, a newly created role at the company, based in New York. Launder joins Spencer Stuart from Prudential Financial, where he was head of corporate communications, leading media relations, corporate reputation, executive messaging, crisis preparedness and financial communications. Before that, he was VP of Corporate Communications at Discovery, Inc., where he was responsible for media relations, executive positioning and financial communications. Earlier in his career, he worked at Brunswick Group. In his new position, Launder will lead Spencer Stuart's global communications strategy, with a focus on elevating the firm's voice, strengthening its brand and reputation and deepening engagement with clients and stakeholders. Bill's combination of in-house corporate communications experience, advisory perspective and newsroom instinct will be instrumental in strengthening how we tell our story,” said Spencer Stuart CEO Jordan Brugg.