(L-R) John Capodanno, Matthew Willey

ICR has named John Capodanno head of US healthcare corporate communications and Matthew Willey managing director in its medical technology and diagnostics practice.

Most recently at DGA Group, Capodanno has more than 25 years of experience advising healthcare and life sciences companies on corporate communications, investor relations and crisis management.

Earlier, he served as president of financial, corporate & capital markets communications at Real Chemistry, and before that spent 16 years at FTI Consulting as senior managing director and head of healthcare & life sciences for the Americas.

He has counseled clients such as Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AbbVie and Novartis, as well as emerging life sciences firms, hospital systems, medical device companies and payors.

Willey has more than 30 years of institutional investment experience, advising healthcare company leaders on capital markets communications and financing transactions.

He spent more than 20 years as an analyst and portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, where he evaluated hundreds of equity and equity-linked securities offerings and oversaw tens of billions of dollars in healthcare investments within institutional portfolios.

“The right communications strategy can close the gap between strategy and perception, and our view is that companies shouldn’t have to choose between a firm that understands their investors and one that can tell their story,” said ICR CEO Anton Nicholas. “At ICR, those aren't two different engagements, and bringing Matt and John in reflects this.”

ICR is No. 10 in O'Dwyer's healthcare PR rankings with $30.6M fees in 2025.