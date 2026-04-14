DGA Group handles takeover target Intertek as the London-based quality assurance testing company launches a strategic review of its operations.

It will explore separating its energy and infrastructure business via a sale, or demerger.

That move comes as Intertek received an unsolicited offer from Sweden’s EQT Fund Management.

Intertek said on April 16 that its board carefully reviewed EQT’s “unsolicited, indicative and conditional proposal” and “unanimously and unequivocally” rejected it.

EQT upped its offer by five percent on April 22, valuing Intertek at around $11.B. Under UK takeover rules, EQT faces a May 14 deadline to make a firm offer for Intertek or end the pursuit.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Lost Coast Collective has taken a one percent stake in Intertek. Matt Peltz, son of activist investor Nelson Peltz, heads LCC.

DGA’s Jonathon Brill and James Styles handle Intertek’s strategic review.