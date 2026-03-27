Danny O'Brien

Danny O’Brien, who was Fox Corp. executive VP and head of government relations, has signed on to represent the Embassy of Qatar.

His O’Brien Global Advisors, which launched last month, is to provide strategic communications to advance the bilateral relations between Qatar and the US.

That effort may include engaging with public leaders and other stakeholders.

The firm’s contract calls for a $40K monthly retainer. The pact went into effect April 10 and runs through the rest of the year.

Most recently, O’Brien was president, corporate affairs at Hanwha USA. In the capacity, he supported the Korean industrial’s bid to land defense, shipbuilding, infrastructure and reindustrialization work in the US.

O’Brien did a four-year stint at Fox and had a four-year run at GE Transportation’s global government affairs & policy unit.

Earlier, he served as chief of staff for Democratic Senators Bob Menendez, Joe Biden and Robert Torricelli.