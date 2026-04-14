Augusta Regional Airport wants proposals for an integrated marketing campaign to position it as the preferred air travel gateway of the Central Savannah River Area, which has a population of about 770K people.
Augusta Airport Flies Out Marketing RFP
Thu., Apr. 23, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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