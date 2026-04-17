Joseph DiNardi

Amentum, which supports government and private sector clients through such services as like nuclear waste cleanup, weapon systems support, cyber security and IT, appoints Joseph DeNardi as SVP and head of investor relations. DeNardi most recently held senior finance leadership roles at Science Applications International, including head of corporate financial planning & analysis. He was previously a managing director in equity research at Stifel Financial, covering the aerospace & defense and government services sectors. At Amentum, DeNardi will lead the compamy’s investor relations strategy, oversee engagement with the investment community, and help drive strategic financial initiatives. “Joe DeNardi’s deep understanding of the government services and defense sectors, combined with his experience leading investor relations and corporate finance organizations, positions him well to continue advancing Amentum’s value proposition,” said Amentum CFO Travis Johnson.

Elizabeth Edwards

PR Consultants Group, a nationwide network of senior-level public relations, strategic communications and marketing specialists in more than 50 U.S. markets, elects Elizabeth Edwards as president for 2026. Edwards is president and founder of Volume PR, founder of Engagement Science Lab and The Affect Institute, and speaker on issues concerning AI for the Public Relations Society of America. Her career began at Boeing Rocketdyne and continued at Ogilvy’s technology infrastructure practice. She is the first president of PR Consultants Group to bring specialized expertise in artificial intelligence, answer engine optimization and generative engine optimization to the consortium’s leadership. Over more than 25 years, Edwards has built an interdisciplinary research body spanning behavioral, cognitive, biological and physical sciences, translating that work into practical frameworks that communication professionals can apply.

Gary Sun

ID.me, a platform that allows people to securely prove their identity online, brings on Gary Sun as CMO. Sun comes to ID.me from digital currency wallet Coinbase, where he served as VP of marketing. Before that, he led search and commerce ads marketing at Google and was internet marketing manager at eBay. In his new post, Sun will drive ID.me's marketing strategy, focusing on expanding user adoption, elevating the brand's positive impact, and promoting the seamless experience of verifying identity once to access multiple platforms. “Gary is a proven leader who will help ID.me accelerate our market momentum," said ID.me founder and CEO Blake Hall, adding that his “deep experience in consumer technology and product marketing will be critical in driving further growth.”