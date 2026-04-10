FNK IR signs on to work with Agassi Sports Entertainment, a sports entertainment and innovation company focused on racquet sports. The agency’s initial focus is to identify and engage a targeted group of long-term, buy-and-hold investors who understand, and are interested in, the opportunity to build a comprehensive racquet sports ecosystem. FNK IR will then expand the program as the shareholder base and trading dynamics evolve. The account will be led by INK IR partner Matt Chesler and managing partner Rob Fink. Agassi Sports Entertainment, which supports ranging from youth activities, school teams and scholarships to major league action and streaming media, announced plans to launch the World Series of Pickleball earlier this year.

REYA Communications is appointed PR agency of record in the US and UK for ÀNI Private Resorts. REYA will lead strategic media relations, brand storytelling and digital-forward PR initiatives for ÀNI. The collaboration expands the agency’s scope of operations to include destinations in such countries as the Dominican Republic, Anguilla, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Each ÁNI property is designed for a single group of guests, and can accommodate 20 to 30 individuals across 10 to 15 suites. “ÀNI presents an exciting opportunity to redefine exclusive luxury travel with a bold and unique concept,” said REYA Communications co-founder and CEO Alexandra Avila.

rEvolution, a sports marketing agency, is named AOR for Major League Cricket, a US-based professional T20 cricket league. rEvolution, together with its digital performance group, WePlay, will lead strategic communications and media relations for MLC across North America and beyond. The partnership combines capabilities across public relations, media, sponsorship and marketing. The efforts will focus on positioning MLC as the driving force in establishing cricket as a mainstream sport in the US ahead of its return to the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles after a 128-year absence. "Their ability to connect storytelling, digital media, and performance marketing with a clear focus on growing audiences and delivering measurable business outcomes will be instrumental as we scale the league and build toward the Olympic moment in 2028,” said Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave.