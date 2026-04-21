John Hallock

Cotiviti, a provider of enterprise healthcare software and data-driven technology solutions, names John Hallock chief corporate affairs officer. Hallock was most recently chief communications & marketing officer at Smarter Technologies, a platform that streamlines healthcare revenue cycle management. He previously led communications at Quantum Health, Transcarent and Livongo. In his new role, Hallock will oversee all aspects of corporate affairs and work closely with the leadership team to support strategic growth initiatives and further strengthen Cotiviti’s market position. Cotiviti is moving into a phase of growth that entails expanding beyond healthcare enterprise solutions into a system-level platform that operates as a foundational structural layer across the healthcare ecosystem. “John’s experience building category-defining companies at key inflection points will be instrumental as we advance this next phase of growth,” said Cotiviti CEO Ric Sinclair.

Gary Levante

Beacon Financial Corporation, holding company for Beacon Bank, brings on Gary Levante as CMO. Levante comes to Beacon from Berkshire Bank, where he most recently served as chief communications & sustainability officer. In his new role, he is responsible for establishing Beacon's new brand, deepening client engagement and delivering integrated marketing and communications programs. As a member of the executive management committee, Levante reports to president and CEO Paul Perrault and leads all aspects of the brand strategy, marketing, communications and public affairs. "Gary's extensive subject matter expertise, ability to drive business growth, navigate complex topics, build high-performing teams, and deep understanding of our business, clients and communities make him the ideal choice for this critical executive role," said Perrault.

(L-R) Prescott Carey, Tyler Harmon

Orion Strategies, a Columbus, OH-based strategic communications firm specializing in energy, large industrial projects and infrastructure, brings on Prescott Carey as senior manager and Tyler Harmon as manager. Carey was most recently district director for Congressman Mike Rulli (R-OH) where he led district operations, oversaw district services, and coordinated stakeholder engagement across Ohio’s 6th Congressional District. Harmon served for five years as a legislative aide in the Ohio House of Representatives for State Representative Jean Schmidt (R). Carey and Harmon will support the firm’s growing project portfolio across the Midwest including Ohio, bringing with them significant experience in state government and public affairs. “Prescott and Tyler each bring valuable insight, relationships, and strategic expertise that will strengthen our team and support our clients across the region,” said Orion Strategies CEO Curtis Wilkerson.