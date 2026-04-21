Ethan Bauley

FGS Global has named Weber Shandwick veteran Ethan Bauley head of its AI advisory. He will counsel clients about how AI is reshaping media, workflows and reputation and what to do about it.

Bauley will also lead integrated teams of the firm’s data scientists, engineers and subject matter experts to help clients navigate their AI usage, and understand how their models represent their brands.

At Weber Shandwick, Bauley most recently worked at the agency’s Weber I/O global data and AI unit. He counseled clients through a variety of special situations and helped architect the firm’s data and AI roadmap, including multi-year strategic partnerships with leading technology companies and academic researchers.

Prior to the now-Omnicom operation, Bauley spent three years in global corporate communications at HP, where he was digital editor-in-chief and led media for HP Labs’ analytics and AI researchers.