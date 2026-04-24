Rachel Jacobson

Stagwell has named Rachel Jacobson, who rose to the senior VP-business development post at the National Basketball Assn. during a 21-year run, CEO of Reach TV.

Part of Stawell’s owned media portfolio, Reach TV is a free ad-supported live sports & entertainment streaming TV network for travelers. It reaches 50M viewers per month at 500K hotels and more than 2,500 airport screens across North America.

Jacobson is to scale Reach TV’s commercial footprint, deepen its content partnerships and position it at the center of sports, entertainment and culture.

She will report to Ben Berentson, CEO of Stagwell's Owned Media operation. He called Jacobson a proven leader with deep expertise at the intersection of sports, media and brand building.

“Across her career, Rachel has consistently been able to bring forward what makes brands unique and special to drive growth,” he said. “I’m thrilled that she’s here to take ReachTV into its next era.”

At the NBA, Jacobson helped expand its global fanbase, secure marquee partnerships and support the launch of the WNBA.

She later served as president of the Gen-Z focused Drone Racing League, where she built its commercial infrastructure and scaled its global audience to 100M fans.