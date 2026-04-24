Patrick Brennan

Patrick Brennan, who has more than two decades of experience in the philanthropy, business, labor and government sectors, has joined SKDK as a principal in its public affairs practice.

He has served as COO of The Rockefeller Foundation and VP at Guardian Life Insurance, responsible for executive communications and social responsibility efforts.

Brennan worked as chief of staff for government affairs and communications in the office of New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and served as an aide in Chuck Schumer’s first Senate campaign.

He also participated in local, state and federal level political campaigns on behalf of organized labor—SEIU and AFSCME.

For nearly the past four years, Brennan ran Greyfield Strategies, counseling universities, sports leagues and foundations on strategic communications, operations and stakeholder engagement.

Mike Morey, SKDK president, expects Brennan to “supercharge our public affairs practice with his experience, insights and relationships across many sectors.”