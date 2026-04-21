Greg Swan

FINN Partners names Greg Swan head of futures and client transformation in the U.S. Swan joined FINN Partners in 2024 as senior partner, Midwest digital lead. He has helped shape integrated communications programs across consumer, B2B and tourism verticals while elevating FINN's capabilities in digital strategy, social media, influencer marketing and innovation. Earlier in his career, Swan was head of creative innovation at Minneapolis ad agency Fallon and held a variety of senior roles at Weber Shandwick. In his new role, his duties will include developing AI-powered innovation frameworks and tools, shaping high-value new business opportunities and building out a growing portfolio of future-forward client work across the agency. "Greg has an insatiable passion to find what's around corners and make what's next actionable for clients and teams right now," said FINN Partners founding managing partner Dan Pooley.

Richard Manso

Haleon, a consumer health company focused on everyday wellness products, appoints Richard Manso as U.S. chief marketing officer. Manso joins the company from Google, where he served as senior director, global ads marketing. He also held several executive posts across almost 13 years at L’Oréal. At Haleon, Manso be responsible for aligning marketing strategy across the company’s U.S. portfolio and integrating data, technology, and consumer insight to improve relevance and engagement. His focus areas include category growth initiatives such as Medicare Advantage over-the-counter programs, GLP-1-related health support, and expanding platforms in women’s and pediatric health. “Richard brings a forward-looking perspective at the intersection of marketing, data and technology that will help us continue to evolve and deliver better everyday health with humanity,” said Haleon U.S. CEO and president Nathalie Gerschtein.

Susie Dewey

The Natural Diamond Council brings on Susie Dewey as CMO. Dewey was most recently senior director of marketing and PR, EMEA at Tapestry, a global group of fashion brands that includes Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman. She was previously Coach’s marketing director and has also worked at Michael Kors and Burberry. In her new role, Dewey will oversee the Natural Diamond Council’s global marketing and communications strategy. She will also be responsible for strengthening the narrative around natural diamonds and expanding the organization's presence across global markets. “Her ability to connect brand, culture and commercial impact makes her exceptionally well placed to lead our global marketing efforts,” said Natural Diamond Council CEO Amber Pepper.