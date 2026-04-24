Dan Martin

Dan Martin, who most recently oversaw the healthcare practice at PAN Communications, has come on board at V2 Communications as EVP, healthcare practice lead.

Martin was at PAN for more than a decade, building and scaling the agency’s healthcare offering. He also recently advised growth-stage healthcare companies through his consultancy, Loge Communications. Earlier in his career, Martin was a VP at Brodeur Partners.

At V2, he will be responsible for expanding the firm’s healthcare practice, supporting companies in such sectors as digital health, diagnostics, care delivery and interoperability as they work to build awareness and credibility with providers, payers, investors and patients.

“Dan brings deep healthcare expertise and a sharp instinct for turning complex ideas into clear, compelling stories that drive results,” said V2 CEO and founder Jean Serra. “He’s also a strong cultural fit for V2—someone who complements our leadership team and believes in the importance of growing and developing our people.”