Cindy Rose

WPP reported a 6.7 percent drop to $3.1B in like-like revenues less pass-through costs.

CEO Cindy Rose said she's encouraged by progress in her plan to create a simpler and integrated company.

"Consistent organic growth remains our North Star," she said. "While it will take time to outpace historical losses, our Q1 results are in line with expectations and ahead of Q4 2025."

The firm’s new business momentum continued to build with a number of new client assignments as well as significant client retentions, according to Rose.

It also made progress on its asset disposal plan and promised “to provide updates in due course, as appropriate."

On the PR front, Burson’s revenues slipped 2.6 percent (LFL) to $211M and 6.0 percent on a reported basis.

The PR unit saw improving trends with growth in North America supported by better new business, offset by declines in Asia and the Middle East. Europe is stabilizing with solid new business momentum.