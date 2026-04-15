Jazmine Flowers Mazyck

Flowers Communications Group, a Chicago-headquartered integrated marketing communications firm, opens an Atlanta office in the city’s Galleria Office Park. FCG, now in its 35th year, provides public relations, social media, experiential and fully integrated marketing services to such clients as AT&T, Bally's, Brown-Forman, Citibank, Ferrero North America, Foot Locker, Honda and Illinois Lottery. The Atlanta expansion is grounded in a longstanding presence in the market. This office’s opening follows FCG’s selection as general market public relations agency of record for the Greater Atlanta McDonald's Operators Association. The new location will serve as a strategic hub to strengthen client partnerships and accelerate business development nationwide. “I've seen how this city's communities, its creators and its cultural impact shape the way brands show up in the marketplace,” said FCG managing partner Jazmine Flowers Mazyck. “Leading this office is an opportunity to tap into decades of relationships and service and help write FCG's next chapter from right here in Atlanta."

spark* communications, a consumer public relations and digital marketing agency, launches in Charleston, SC. Operating virtually with a national reach, the agency provides media and influencer relations, events and activations, and digital marketing and content strategy for clients in sectors including hospitality, franchises, restaurants and QSR, sports and fitness, retail, and consumer services. spark* is led by president Laura Murphy, who previously was president at Bolt PR, alongside co-founders (and Bolt PR vets) Adrienne Wojtaszek and Caroline Callaway. "spark* is our life's work made tangible,” said Murphy. “Our deep, steady belief has always been that the best work comes from the healthiest cultures, where people show up fully for each other and for the clients they serve. That's the spark that makes everything else possible."

The Marketing Cloud, a Stagwell company, introduces a specialized marketing toolkit for its flagship product, Agent Cloud, which is designed specifically for small-to-medium businesses and in-house agency teams. The company says that the toolkit provides an always-on AI powerhouse to help resource-constrained teams scale their marketing without adding headcount, stretching budgets, or compromising security. It combines the flexibility of such LLMs as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, with agents engineered by veteran marketers to embed automated marketing expertise directly into the workflow of SMBs and overextended in-house teams. “Lean teams and smaller organizations no longer have to sacrifice their creative vision because of limited bandwidth; we are giving them the same capacity to move from strategy to execution in record time,” said The Marketing Cloud CMO Amy Guenel.