ICR handles Rare Earths Americas as the Manchester, Georgia-based company plans an initial public offering valued in the $370M range.

The company, which has properties in the US and Brazil, plans to earmark the IPO proceeds to fund land acquisitions, metallurgical test work, exploration, engineering and permitting studies.

The majority of rare earths deposits are in China, which are subject to geopolitical and supply chain risks.

REA believes its holdings strongly position it to ensure America's future security of supply of the materials that enable innovation and security.

It wants to be a future potential cornerstone of non-Chinese rare earth supply, aligning with Western industrial and national security priorities.

Rare earths elements are essential for advanced industries including robotics, electric vehicles, energy, defense and consumer electronics.

REA shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.