John Wren

Omnicom CEO John Wren reports Q1 revenues from “core operations” rose 6.7 percent to $5.6M, driven in part by a 3.9 percent boost in organic growth.

The compay defines core operations as excluding businesses that have been sold or are up for sale.

Reported revenues surged 69.2 percent to $6.2B, largely reflected by the acquisition of Interpublic. Net income was up 41.7 percent to $405M.

Wren said the strong performance of “new Omnicom reflects our new integrated capabilities, core portfolio operations, and successful integration activities.”

He boasted that OMC has the “largest global media platform,” proprietary data and identity capabilities powered by AI that are needed to win in the increasingly fragmented and complex marketing environment.

OMC’s PR group, which includes Weber Shandwick, Golin, Ketchum, FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications, combined for $659.8 revenues.