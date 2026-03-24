Sachs Media has signed on to represent the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund to advocate for public policies proven to reduce tobacco use, which is the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths in the US and the rest of the world.

The Tallahassee-based firm will push for well-funded tobacco prevention and cessation programs, prohibitions on flavored tobacco products, and effective regulation of tobacco products and marketing.

The Action Fund educates the public about positions on tobacco-related issues taken by candidates seeking public office at the state, local and federal level.

It funds independent campaigns to back tobacco control champions who are candidates for public office to the extent permitted by applicable laws.

Sachs Media president Drew Piers, deputy director of PA Amy Climenhage and account executive Haley Duford handle the Action Fund.