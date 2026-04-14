Day One Agency is named US consumer PR and influencer agency for Häagen-Dazs. The agency will lead an integrated earned media and influencer strategy, combining always-on storytelling with key cultural tentpoles. The focus of Day One’s efforts will be to spotlight new product launches and limited-time offerings, as well as the brand’s newly unveiled brand platform, Take Your Sweet Time, an invitation to slow down and savor life’s moments. “We were looking for a partner who not only understands the modern media landscape, but who could bring bold, culturally driven ideas to the table,” said Häagen-Dazs head of marketing Rachel Jaiven. “Day One Agency’s unique perspective and ability to connect with younger audiences made them the right choice to help us evolve how Häagen-Dazs shows up in the world. Consult O'Dwyer's ranking of the top food & beverage PR firms for 2026.

Jack Taylor is engaged as PR agency of record for Cumulus Coffee, a premium cold brew coffee brand. The agency’s scope of work will include earned media, thought leadership, influencer marketing and affiliate partnerships aimed at increasing Cumulus’ visibility and positioning the brand as a category leader. It will also help introduce the brand’s new commercial offerings with the launch of Cumulus Pro. Founded in 2022 by CEO Mesh Gelman, Cumulus bills itself as the first countertop machine built exclusively for cold coffee. “Cold coffee is one of the fastest-growing categories in food and beverage, and Cumulus is poised to lead it,” said Jack Taylor CEO Judy Turchin.

Junipr Public Relations is selected as agency or record for public relations support by Tree House Humane Society, which works to enhance the lives of companion animals as well as bringing a greater awareness of animal welfare issues to the general public. Junipr will provide public and media relations, executive and veterinary thought leadership, and strategic storytelling to elevate Tree House’s profile across local, regional and national media. Its responsibilities also include media training, monitoring editorial and source requests, and building and maintaining relationships with journalists. "This partnership helps us more clearly share the depth of our work and ensure our leadership is reflected in the broader public dialogue," said Tree House Humane Society CEO Raissa Allaire.

Genie Bouchard

Feintuch Communications is working with Park Place Technologies, a global leader in IT infrastructure management, as it partners with professional pickleball star Genie Bouchard on a new TV and streaming commercial and social media series. In the 30-second spot, Bouchard steps into the role of the “Genie from IT,” a representation of how Park Place helps customers eliminate complexity, respond quickly when issues arise and keep critical systems running smoothly. Just as a genie grants wishes, Park Place says it removes friction from IT operations. so organizations can focus on what matters most. Bouchard will represent Park Place on and off the court, sporting the company’s logo during competitions and connecting directly with customers through hands-on experiences such as Play-with-a-Pro clinics. The spot will appear in all PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball coverage, such as Pickleball TV, Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN 1 and 2 and CBS and will air on CBS-TV during the May 2 Atlanta Pickleball Championships. View the top technology PR agencies for 2026 ranked by O'Dwyer's.