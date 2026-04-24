Dara Royer

Penn State Health names Dara Royer SVP and chief marketing and communications officer, effective June 29. Royer comes to Penn State Health from Syracuse University, where she was chief marketing officer. She was previously chief development & marketing officer at nonprofit organization Mercy Corps and VP, brand marketing at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At Penn State Health, Royer will lead marketing and communications strategy across the integrated academic health system, including its community hospitals, medical group practices and a growing ambulatory footprint. “Dara brings a unique combination of strategic leadership, brand expertise and experience guiding complex organizations through growth and transformation,” said Penn State Health CEO Dr. Michael Kupferman.

(L-R) Ryan Linder,

Jabari Hearn, Julie Levin, Lynne Reilly

Stagwell creates a segment-based growth structure with the appointment of Jabari Hearn and Julie Levin as SVP, strategic growth, marketing services, and Lynne Reilly as SVP, strategic growth, media & commerce. The new structure is led by Ryan Linder, EVP and global chief marketing officer. Hearn comes to Stagwell from AKQA, where he was chief marketing and growth officer. He has also served in senior brand and marketing posts at Nike, Google and Lyft. He will focus on sectors including CPG and retail, technology, sports and lifestyle, and mobility. Levin, who will focus on financial services, automotive, telecom and entertainment, was most recently head of partnerships at Two Things. She was previously sponsorship & agency investment strategy lead at Verizon. Reilly, who served as chief growth officer at GroupM, has also held growth positions at Wavemaker and UM Worldwide. Her focus will span Stagwell’s full media, data, commerce and performance offering. “This structure brings greater focus to our strengths and positions us to compete for larger, more complex opportunities,” said Linder. “Jabari, Julie and Lynne each bring the experience to translate that into growth.”

Caroline Burns

Sharp Think, which works with clients in the architecture & design industry, brings on Caroline Burns as VP. Burns was most recently director of PR & communications at HomeToGo, a travel tech company in Berlin, Germany. She was previously senior public relations manager at Wayfair and worked at Weber Shandwick and Cone. She has leadership expertise across media relations, influencer marketing, executive thought leadership, corporate communications and multi-market strategy. SharpThink also adds Grace Hedges, who was most recently at We. Communications and Caitlyn Malley, who was at Head & Hand PR, as account directors. “Caroline, Grace, and Caitlyn bring a fresh perspective and deep industry relationships that strengthen our offering and support continued delivery of best-in-class forward-thinking solutions and measurable results for our clients,” said Sharp Think CEO, James Brodsky.